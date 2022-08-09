GPDO fallback undermined by need to assess effect on protected habitat
An inspector ruled out redevelopment of a modern single-storey retail unit and craft gallery with five houses in the heart of an historic cathedral city in Somerset, denying the appellant’s permitted development fallback claim as justification for no mitigation of impact on an internationally protected wetland habitat.
