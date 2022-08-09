Harm to two conservation areas combines to outweigh benefit of care home
Plans to replace two detached houses with a 64-bedroom residential care home in a spacious suburb of a Buckinghamshire town have been rejected, an inspector judging the building too large for its plot and harm to the setting of two conservation areas taken in combination sufficient to outweigh the public benefits of specialised housing for the elderly.
