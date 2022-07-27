Council says it will pilot 'new national approach' with delayed local plan following discussions with government

Dorset Council this week claimed that, following discussions with government, it is to put back adoption of its local plan by two years to 2026 and act as a pilot for the government's "new national approach to local plans" which is planned to remove the "duty to co-operate" with neighbouring councils on issues such as meeting housing need.

by Michael Donnelly
Weymouth Harbour (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Ian1000 - geograph.org.uk/p/221919)
Weymouth Harbour (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Ian1000 - geograph.org.uk/p/221919)

