Clark intervenes over London borough's ‘insufficiently targeted’ bid to block commercial-resi PD rights
The housing secretary has intervened to reduce the scope of a proposed direction intended to disapply controversial new commercial to residential permitted development rights across a large area of central London, arguing that the council had not taken a "sufficiently targeted approach" when drawing up its proposals.
