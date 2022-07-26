Independent reviewers tell councillors that they lacked ‘common sense’ in entering £2.5million losing airport appeal battle

Councillors at the first ever English local authority stripped of its planning powers for poor quality decision-making, and whose local plan has been repeatedly delayed, have now been told by independent reviewers that they lacked “common sense” and must undergo compulsory training following a “botched” bid to block the expansion of Stansted Airport.

by Chris Caulfield