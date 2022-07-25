Updated - Councillors have ‘dismally failed’ in preparation of ‘disgraceful’ local plan, MP tells Commons

Council “surprised” MP chose to use the floor of the House of Commons to express his views on the Mole Valley Local Plan, “particularly after it has been submitted and completed its first set of Hearing” adding “Indeed, I am aware that Sir Paul is not a participant in the Local Plan examination.”

by Samantha Eckford