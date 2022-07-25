Government promises to consult this year on a new route to support onshore wind power

The government has confirmed it is to table amendments to its Energy Bill to see the time taken to secure planning consents for offshore wind developments reduced from "up to four years down to just one year", and that it will consult this year on introducing a "clear route" for communities to "signal their support for onshore wind".

by Michael Donnelly
Parliament: Energy Bill has begun its legislative journey in the House of Lords (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Lauren - geograph.org.uk/p/7107654)
Parliament: Energy Bill has begun its legislative journey in the House of Lords (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Lauren - geograph.org.uk/p/7107654)

