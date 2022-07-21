What the levelling up bill’s changes to CPO rules and development corporations mean for councils’ regeneration efforts

The government’s Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill proposes changes to the workings of development corporations and compulsory purchase orders, with the aim of encouraging their uptake by local authorities. Practitioners say the measures should aid council regeneration efforts but some question if they go far enough.

by Joey Gardiner
Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross, London (Credit: John Sutton c/o CLL via geograph.org)
Urban regeneration: Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross, London (Credit: John Sutton c/o CLL via geograph.org)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.