What the levelling up bill’s changes to CPO rules and development corporations mean for councils’ regeneration efforts
The government’s Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill proposes changes to the workings of development corporations and compulsory purchase orders, with the aim of encouraging their uptake by local authorities. Practitioners say the measures should aid council regeneration efforts but some question if they go far enough.
