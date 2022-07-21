Ruling allows councils more leeway to deviate from Natural England’s nutrient neutrality assessment procedure, say experts
A Court of Appeal ruling rejecting a legal challenge to Natural England’s nutrient neutrality advice makes clear that councils can carry out a lawful appropriate assessment despite deviating from the procedure set out in the wildlife regulator’s technical guidance, where they have a good reason for doing so, experts say.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.