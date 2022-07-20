Council votes against restarting local plan update despite warning of ‘significant risks’ from speculative development

A council that last year paused work on updating its local plan due to uncertainty around the government’s emerging planning reforms has voted against resuming the document's review, despite warnings from officers over the “significant risks of not having an up-to-date local plan”.

by Samantha Eckford
Arun District Council (Credit: N Chadwick c/o CCL via geograph.org)
Arun District Council (Credit: N Chadwick c/o CCL via geograph.org)

