Inspector approves 576-home office redevelopment scheme for second time on appeal

Plans for 576 homes on the site of a vacant office building in Stevenage town centre have been approved on appeal for a second time, after a planning inspector concluded that the scheme’s benefits, including the provision of new housing, outweighed its harmful impacts on the area's character and appearance.

by Michael Donnelly
The existing office block on the site (Pic: Geograph.org, Copyright N Chadwick, CC BY-SA 2.0)
The existing office block on the site (Pic: Geograph.org, Copyright N Chadwick, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.