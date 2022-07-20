Inspector approves 576-home office redevelopment scheme for second time on appeal
Plans for 576 homes on the site of a vacant office building in Stevenage town centre have been approved on appeal for a second time, after a planning inspector concluded that the scheme’s benefits, including the provision of new housing, outweighed its harmful impacts on the area's character and appearance.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.