Campaigners demand ‘firm presumption’ in national policy against high-grade farmland development following 100-fold increase since 2010

Countryside campaigners have urged the government to amend national planning policy to include a "firm presumption against development" on high grade agricultural land, after research found that 6,500 hectares of such land has been identified for development this year, up from just 61 hectares in 2010.

by Michael Donnelly