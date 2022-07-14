What the appointment of a new housing ministerial team is likely to mean for planning
The new housing minister and secretary of state have several big items in their in-tray, including the levelling up bill’s planning reform proposals and promised revisions to national planning policy. Commentators say they expect continuity in the short term, but beyond this there is a question mark over whether the pair will survive the impending arrival of a new prime minister.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.