Minister rejects Labour bid to reverse bill's ‘deeply problematic’ primacy of national development management policies over local plans
New housing minister Marcus Jones has dismissed a Labour Party amendment seeking to reverse the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill’s “potentially damaging” proposal to grant primacy to nationally-set development management policies when they conflict with local plans.
