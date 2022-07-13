‘No initiative from government’ to improve coordination of planning and licensing regimes, says Lords committee
There has been "no initiative from government" to take forward solutions to better integrate the planning and licensing regimes, while the 'agent of change' principle in national planning policy is not fit for purpose and should be embedded in law via the levelling up bill, a House of Lords committee has concluded.
