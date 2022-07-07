Why the government’s turmoil is likely to create uncertainty over its planning reforms and further local plan delays
Despite a familiar face as the new housing secretary, commentators say the sacking of his predecessor, the resignation of the planning minister and the impending departure of the prime minister are likely to create uncertainty over the future of the current planning reforms and could see more authorities delay production of local plans.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.