The Housing Land Supply Index: every English council’s published position, plus document links

Planning's June update of councils' housing land supply positions reveals that nearly a third of the country’s planning authorities have either published a new housing land supply position or had a figure decreed for their area at appeal since the last iteration of our Housing Land Supply Index.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.