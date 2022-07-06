The Housing Land Supply Index: every English council’s published position, plus document links
Planning's June update of councils' housing land supply positions reveals that nearly a third of the country’s planning authorities have either published a new housing land supply position or had a figure decreed for their area at appeal since the last iteration of our Housing Land Supply Index.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.