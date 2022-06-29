High Court overturns Home Office use of special planning powers to extend use of barracks for asylum seekers

The High Court has quashed the use of special planning powers by home secretary Priti Patel to extend the use of an ex-military barracks to house asylum seekers because her department failed to properly consider the impact on community relations in the area as required by equality laws.

by Court reporter
The Royal Courts of Justice in London. Pic: Getty Images

