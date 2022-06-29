New dwellings within heritage garden rejected
Planning permission for the demolition of three buildings within a walled garden associated with a listed manor house in Cheshire, to facilitate the erection of three dwellings, was denied with an inspector concluding that it would harm the importance of heritage assets. However, permission was granted for three dwellings on an alternative part of the estate.
