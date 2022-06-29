Number of planning applications lodged in latest quarter drops by 12 per cent year-on-year
The number of planning applications submitted to English planning authorities fell by 12 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021, while the number of homes granted permission in 2021/22 fell by two per cent from the previous year, new government figures have revealed.
