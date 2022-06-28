Room 106, ep17: The council that withdrew a sound local plan, Gove backtracks on the NPPF revision timeline PLUS the guidance on limiting water pollution that is blocking housing permissions explained

Listen as the Planning team explores the most important news of the past fortnight and takes a deep dive into the official guidance on limiting water pollution from development, which so far is claimed to have blocked 100,000 homes from going forward

