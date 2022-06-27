Supporting defence infrastructure and the future of time-limited permitted development rights: government response
In response to a consultation on supporting defence infrastructure and the future of time-limited permitted development rights, the MHCLG notes responses were carefully considered and the GPDO (England) (Amendment) (No. 3) 2021 laid on 20 December 2021 before the time-limited rights were due to expire.
