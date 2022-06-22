Ministers must push through the planning fee increase to maintain quality services, by Richard Garlick

However, meeting online – as the pandemic required in 2020 and 2021 – isn’t quite the same as meeting in person. So it was fantastic to see almost 400 guests face-to-face at the ceremony at London’s Mermaid theatre in June.

In many respects, the last few years have been difficult for planners. This has particularly been the case in local authorities. They have had to deal with cuts that have seen planning staff reduced by a third in the past decade, with shortages exacerbated by illness.

This has in many instances led to caseloads that are twice as big as managers consider comfortable. This has implications for everyone involved in the sector, not least the consequent delays in decision-making.

The government has long acknowledged the problem of a lack of planning authority resources, but has been slow to tackle it. But companion documents to last month’s Levelling Up Bill do at last promise to consult on raising application fees by up to 35 per cent (see Four important policy and legislation changes to expect).

Whether you think this is good news might be expected to depend on whether you are a fee-charger or a fee-payer. But actually our surveys have shown that there is strong private sector support for application fee increases, if they contribute to an improved service. So if ministers can push through and implement the increases as soon as possible, it will be welcome news for most people in the sector.

Given the challenges of recent times, it was gratifying to see the quality of the work put forward for this year’s awards. In this edition, you will read about planning work that is successfully addressing some of the most pressing issues faced by society, from the decline of the retail-led high street, to the housing shortage and climate change.

Of course, the value of an award depends on the expertise of those judging it. So I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our 28 judges, who gave up a lot of their time, and provided us with a huge range of specialist knowledge.

Taken together, the variety of the entries, the quality of the submissions and the hard work of the judges has meant that we have an outstanding range of award winners this year.



Richard Garlick, editor, Planning

richard.garlick@haymarket.com