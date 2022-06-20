Government confirms that it intends half of the solar farms needed to achieve 500% generation increase to go on greenfield sites

A minister has rebuffed calls from backbench MPs to introduce tough restrictions on the development of solar farms on agricultural land, saying that the government is to consult on amending planning rules to “strengthen policy in favour of solar development on non-protected land”.

by Michael Donnelly
Eddie Hughes (pic: UK Parliament)
Eddie Hughes (pic: UK Parliament)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.