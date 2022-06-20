Government confirms that it intends half of the solar farms needed to achieve 500% generation increase to go on greenfield sites
A minister has rebuffed calls from backbench MPs to introduce tough restrictions on the development of solar farms on agricultural land, saying that the government is to consult on amending planning rules to “strengthen policy in favour of solar development on non-protected land”.
