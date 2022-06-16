The challenges that the government's proposed requirement for authority-wide design codes will present to councils
The new levelling up bill would legally mandate councils to produce design codes across their entire area and allow ministers to intervene if they fail to comply. Commentators have voiced concerns that authorities might struggle to find the resources and skills to produce effective codes, particularly over such large areas.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.