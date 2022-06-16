The challenges that the government's proposed requirement for authority-wide design codes will present to councils

The new levelling up bill would legally mandate councils to produce design codes across their entire area and allow ministers to intervene if they fail to comply. Commentators have voiced concerns that authorities might struggle to find the resources and skills to produce effective codes, particularly over such large areas.

by David Blackman
Poundbury, Dorset (Credit: Malc McDonald c/o Creative Commons Licence via geograph.org)
Poundbury, Dorset (Credit: Malc McDonald c/o Creative Commons Licence via geograph.org)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.