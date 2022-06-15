Gove issues correction over suggestion that new NPPF will be published next month

Housing secretary Michael Gove has issued a formal correction to comments made in the House of Commons last week which said that a new version of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) will be published next month, clarifying instead that it will be a document outlining the government's proposed changes.

by Michael Donnelly
Housing secretary Michael Gove (pic: UK Parliament)
Housing secretary Michael Gove (pic: UK Parliament)

