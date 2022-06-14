Levelling Up bill risks ‘downgrading the status of local planning’, shadow planning minister warns
The levelling up bill, including measures to draw up a suite of national development management policies, is likely to “further erode the legitimacy of the planning system in the public’s eyes by downgrading the status and the scope of local planning”, the shadow planning minister has warned.
