Room 106, ep16: Implications of next month’s promised NPPF ‘update’, Gove’s plan to rein in PINS on housing need and the levelling-up bill’s proposals to change strategic planning
Listen as the team explores the key news of the past fortnight, takes a deep dive into how the levelling-up bill proposes to change strategic planning arrangements, and looks at the winners of this year's Planning awards
