Why the government’s proposed planning fee increase is likely to fall short in addressing the council resourcing crisis
While both councils and developers have welcomed the news that the government intends to increase application fees by more than a third, practitioners say that even this substantial increase will not be nearly enough to address the crisis in local authority planning team resources.
