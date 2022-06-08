Planning should help communities at high flooding risk move to new locations, says Environment Agency video guidance

The planning system should help communities in areas at high risk from flooding and coastal change to "transition" to new locations, according to new guidance from a government agency and a planning charity, which also urges planners considering development proposals to use flood risk assessments.

by Michael Donnelly
Flooding (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Simms - geograph.org.uk/p/148021)
Flooding (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Simms - geograph.org.uk/p/148021)

