Housebuilders urge councils to use alternative to Natural England's nutrient pollution calculator
Housebuilders have claimed that Natural England’s 'nutrient neutrality' advice, which seeks to mitigate water pollution from new developments, “significantly overestimates” the contribution of new homes to the problem and are urging councils to use alternative methods for calculating the environmental impact of such schemes.
