Housebuilders urge councils to use alternative to Natural England's nutrient pollution calculator

Housebuilders have claimed that Natural England’s 'nutrient neutrality' advice, which seeks to mitigate water pollution from new developments, “significantly overestimates” the contribution of new homes to the problem and are urging councils to use alternative methods for calculating the environmental impact of such schemes.

by Rachel Salvidge and John Geoghegan
Water pollution on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Lancashire (Credit: Alan Morris c/o Getty Images)
Water pollution on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Lancashire (Credit: Alan Morris c/o Getty Images)

