Turley announces series of appointments to midlands and northern teams

At its Birmingham office, Simon Zargar has been hired as a director, Jessica Herritty becomes an associate director, and Sam Cripps and Holly Okey are new assistant planners.

Zargar brings with him more than 15 years’ experience and moves from Avison Young’s London team.

He has run UK town centre redevelopment projects and, most recently, he played a “key role” in securing planning permission for the 900-home redevelopment of Blackwall Yard in east London, according to a statement from Turley.

At Turley, Zargar will advise clients on major schemes in Birmingham, including Paradise for MEPC and Snow Hill for HUB.

Herritty, the RTPI East Midlands young planner of the year in 2021, moves from planning consultancy Oxalis Planning, bringing with her a background in residential development, agricultural developments, and employment schemes.

She will work with clients including Vistry, Summix, and Taylor Wimpey, said Turley.

Speaking about the appointments, Angela Reeve, Turley’s head of planning midlands, said: “Simon, Jessica, Sam and Holly are all passionate about the midlands region and will strengthen our talented 20 strong planning team as we continue to grow our offering across the midlands.

Zargar added: “The pace of change in the midlands continues to be impressive, but there is still tremendous opportunity and potential for further growth, and I’m excited to play a part in helping unlock this.”

There was further growth in the company with the appointment of five new members to its Manchester-based northern planning team.

These are: associate director, Ollie Thomas; senior planner, Steven Healey; and assistant planners Will Hannah, Rebecca Boston and Cait O’Dowd.

These appointments follow the promotion of Olivia Carr, Paul Forshaw and Amy Gaskell to associate director, and the return of director Anna Relph from maternity leave.

Turley senior director and head of planning north Stephen Bell said: “These appointments and promotions reflect our commitment to both attracting new talent and championing the progression of our existing team.

“In doing so, we have also enhanced the diversity of contribution, and together the team will explore fresh ideas and new opportunities which support our clients’ needs.”