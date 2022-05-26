What the proposal to scrap the five-year housing land supply target for up-to-date plans will mean for councils and developers

The government’s proposed removal of the five-year housing land requirement supply for councils with up-to-date local plans could see almost half of all English local authorities benefit, Planning research suggests. Observers say the move will incentivise more authorities to get plans in place, but examining inspectors are likely to take a tougher line on the deliverability of proposed housing targets and site allocations.

by Ben Kochan
Housing new build: the government is tilting the planning system back in favour of local authority plans (Credit: Sean Gladwell c/o Getty Images)
