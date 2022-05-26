The big changes to planning enforcement proposed by the government, and what they would mean for you
The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill includes a range of proposed changes to the planning enforcement system. Some practitioners have warned that while the measures might increase enforcement activity and paperwork, they may be less effective in remedying actual harms or improving planning outcomes, especially without additional resourcing.
