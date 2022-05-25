MPs call for whole life carbon assessment requirements to be embedded in national planning policy

The government should amend national planning policy to require mandatory whole-life carbon assessments for schemes of ten homes or more, and it should “urgently" evaluate whether new permitted development rights easing the demolition of buildings are preventing efforts to promote the re-use of properties, a report by MPs has recommended.

by Michael Donnelly
Demolition: MPs stress importance of re-use of buildings to hit net zero (cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Philip Halling - geograph.org.uk/p/6389765)
Demolition: MPs stress importance of re-use of buildings to hit net zero (cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Philip Halling - geograph.org.uk/p/6389765)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.