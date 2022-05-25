MPs call for whole life carbon assessment requirements to be embedded in national planning policy
The government should amend national planning policy to require mandatory whole-life carbon assessments for schemes of ten homes or more, and it should “urgently" evaluate whether new permitted development rights easing the demolition of buildings are preventing efforts to promote the re-use of properties, a report by MPs has recommended.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.