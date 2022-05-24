Southampton airport runway extension survives High Court challenge from campaign group

The High Court has upheld the planning permission granted for a controversial runway extension at Southampton International Airport, after a judge dismissed a campaign group's argument that the local authority should have waited for the secretary of state to decide whether or not to call in the plans before issuing its final consent.

by Court reporter
High Court, London (Credit: Alphotographic c/o Getty Images)
High Court, London (Credit: Alphotographic c/o Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.