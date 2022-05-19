The implications of the government’s mandatory new method of gathering developer contributions
The new levelling up bill is proposing a new mandatory infrastructure levy to replace the discretionary community infrastructure levy. Practitioners have raised concerns about the complexity of the new system, particularly in the way the levy will be based on the value of completed schemes, and say it may take many years to come into force.
