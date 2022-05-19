Ten key things that happened this week
Ten of the biggest stories from the past week, including proposals to drop the five year housing land supply requirement for councils with recently adopted local plans, levelling up secretary Michael Gove rowing back on earlier comments about the government’s 300,000 a year target for housebuilding in England, and all the latest news from this year’s National Planning Summit, organised by Planning.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.