Transport secretary approves two M25 junction upgrades on green belt

The transport secretary has approved two development consent orders (DCOs) for upgrades of M25 junctions on green belt sites in east and west London, after concluding that a rise in carbon emissions from the projects would not undermine the government's net zero pledges and their benefits would outweigh harm to the green belt.

by Michael Donnelly
Transport secretary Grant Shapps (pic: UK Parliament)
Transport secretary Grant Shapps (pic: UK Parliament)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.