Why growing numbers of council planning teams are isolating while they tackle application backlogs
A Hampshire council’s planning department last month decided to ignore nearly all customer queries for a two-week period as officers focused on tackling an application backlog. It follows similar action by a Dorset authority at the end of last year. Commentators say they expect more over-stretched council planning teams to follow suit.
