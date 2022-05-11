Inspector dismisses 322-home Old Trafford scheme that would have required residents to keep their windows closed
A planning inspector has dismissed plans for a 332-home development next to the Old Trafford cricket ground and concert venue in Manchester, after concluding that the developer’s proposed noise mitigation measures, which would force future residents to keep windows closed in summer, were “simply not realistic”.
