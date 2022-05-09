Levelling up bill will include 'street votes' on local design codes, says Gove
The forthcoming Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will include measures allowing “street votes” on local design codes, housing secretary Michael Gove has confirmed, as he added that the government's “abstract” 300,000 homes per year housing target should not be the “sole measure of the success” of its housing agenda.
