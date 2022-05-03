Inspector rules against council decision conflating use and physical works
Ruling that no harm would result from proposed external alterations to a commercial property in a mixed commercial and residential area of a Cheshire city, an inspector also made a full award of costs to the appellant on the basis that the council had incorrectly linked the works to its intended use as a funeral parlour.
