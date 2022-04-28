Gove’s squeeze on housebuilders could push them away from brownfield sites, by Joey Gardiner

The last couple of weeks has seen a raft of major housebuilders sign up to a government-agreed pledge to repair previously built properties now affected by the fire safety crisis. In the wake of the pledges, the cost of sorting remediation of flat blocks for stock market-traded builders alone now runs to just shy of £2bn.

