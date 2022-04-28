Gove’s squeeze on housebuilders could push them away from brownfield sites, by Joey Gardiner

The last couple of weeks has seen a raft of major housebuilders sign up to a government-agreed pledge to repair previously built properties now affected by the fire safety crisis. In the wake of the pledges, the cost of sorting remediation of flat blocks for stock market-traded builders alone now runs to just shy of £2bn.

by Joey Gardiner
Joey Gardiner
Joey Gardiner

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.