Yorkshire planning authorities are set for the biggest recruitment drive, according to ranking

Planning authorities in Yorkshire and the Humber have the most ambitious recruitment plans in the country, a survey carried out by social enterprise Public Practice has found, while difficulties attracting skilled staff is by far the largest recruitment issue faced by planning authorities across England.

by Michael Donnelly
The Humber Bridge (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Paul Buckingham - geograph.org.uk/p/3159605)
