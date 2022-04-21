Why the government rejected a multi-council bid to block a new office-to-residential PD right

The housing minister has rejected an attempt by seven London boroughs to introduce an article 4 direction to block a new commercial-to-residential permitted development (PD) right in a key area of central London. Experts say the government wants to send out a message that councils will not be able to apply such directions across a wide area and suggest that authorities will need to do more preparation work to justify their opt-out bids.

by David Blackman