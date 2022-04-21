Housing refused on site held to be outside undefined village limits
An inspector upheld a Devon council’s decision to go against officer recommendation and refuse outline permission for twenty houses on a field adjoining a sustainable village, agreeing the site lay outside the settlement and in the countryside where market housing with only a policy-compliant 30 per cent of affordable housing did not comply with the development plan.
