Business expansion denied on heritage grounds
The functional design and unsympathetic materials of a proposed extension to a long-established veterinary practice occupying a former Victorian villa in a Lancashire city suburb led an inspector to conclude that expansion of the business should not be achieved at the expense of the historic environment without exhausting less harmful options.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.