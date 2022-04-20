Business expansion denied on heritage grounds

The functional design and unsympathetic materials of a proposed extension to a long-established veterinary practice occupying a former Victorian villa in a Lancashire city suburb led an inspector to conclude that expansion of the business should not be achieved at the expense of the historic environment without exhausting less harmful options.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.