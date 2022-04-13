Why a court ruling is set to give councils more scope to turn down upward extension permitted development
In a landmark decision, the High Court has clarified the principles that local planning authorities can apply when they consider applications to extend buildings upwards under permitted development rights. Practitioners say the ruling allows local authorities and inspectors to take into account a wider range of factors than before, including the visual impact on nearby buildings and the surrounding area.
