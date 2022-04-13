Why a court ruling is set to give councils more scope to turn down upward extension permitted development

In a landmark decision, the High Court has clarified the principles that local planning authorities can apply when they consider applications to extend buildings upwards under permitted development rights. Practitioners say the ruling allows local authorities and inspectors to take into account a wider range of factors than before, including the visual impact on nearby buildings and the surrounding area.

by Ben Kochan
Upwards extensions: new PD rights published (pic: Getty)
Upwards extensions: new PD rights published (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.