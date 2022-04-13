Developer cuts unit numbers in 1,085-home brewery revamp plan but warns over affordable housing constraints
Revised plans have been submitted for the 1,085-home mixed-use redevelopment of a former brewery in south west London, but the developer has warned that a previous affordable housing offer of 30 per cent - rejected by the mayor of London for being too low - may now be unattainable.
